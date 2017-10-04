A student is under investigation for threatening a Las Vegas-style attack on Snapchat

A Massachusetts high school student is under investigation for threatening to attack his school in a manner similar to the Las Vegas mass shooting.

An unnamed 16-year-old at Quincy High School wrote “You ******* better learn to walk in the halls or Quincy high is gonna turn into Las Vegas, except no one will escape,” on Snapchat. Quincy police were made aware of the comments and located the original poster.

RELATED: Latest update: Las Vegas shooting is now the deadliest in American history

Police determined that there is no immediate threat to the school but will continue to carry out an investigation. The teen may face charges.





A gunman committed what is believed to be the deadliest shooting in modern American history when he killed at least 50 and injured well over 500 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.