A teacher in McAllen, Texas, faces charges of an improper relationship of a student after the student told his mother that he and the teacher were sexually involved. She was arrested Wednesday.





Called “Fernando” in the police report, the 16-year-old student told his mother he had a sexual relationship with his former English teacher, Marisela Mendoza Winn, 39, who worked at the IDEA McAllen Public School, and “also confessed to going to Marisela Mendoza Winn’s apartment multiple times to perform sexual acts,” CBS 4 reported.

The investigation started last November, after the boy made the confession to his mother. Police said they discovered some 5,000 pages of text messages between the two, as well as a vulgar text message from Winn to Fernando.

Winn has not been cooperative in the organization, according to the criminal complaint. The IDEA Public Schools have released Winn, while police continue to investigate the case.

RELATED: 23-year-old substitute teacher accused of having sex with students as young as 14 has her day in court

The school district released the following statement to CBS 4:

IDEA Public Schools is committed to ensuring the safety of our students on the road to and through college. The employee in question has been on administrative leave as authorities conducted an investigation, and has since been released from IDEA Public Schools. We are cooperating fully with the investigation, and we have taken all appropriate actions in accordance with the law and network policy. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment any further. All questions should be directed to Hidalgo County.

After Winn was booked and released from the Hidalgo County jail, CBS 4 was unable to reach her for comment.

Court records do not list an attorney for her.