A substitute teacher faces multiple charges for allegedly having intercourse with a student in one county and oral sex in another

Loryn Barclay’s career with the Monett School District in southwestern Missouri was short-lived, since the 24-year-old former substitute teacher allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

She was arrested on Sunday and charged with four counts of sexual contact with a student by a teacher. Barclay started as sub in the fall semester of 2016, and in November she was hired as a paraprofessional. As of April 27, she was relieved of her duties.

“When we became aware of potential involvement with a student, we followed all procedures by informing the Children’s Division,” Monett superintendent Brad Hanson told The Monett Times. “We had a conversation with her, and she was not employed from then on. We learned about it the day of her exit as an employee. We dealt with it swiftly.”





RELATED: A New Jersey substitute teacher allegedly took a middle-school student to her car for sex

In early May, Barclay allegedly told an officer with the Monett Police Department that she “had an inappropriate relationship” with a student while employed as a substitute teacher. According to the affidavit, she told officer Jay Jastal that she had intercourse with the student twice at his family’s home in Barry County and performed oral sex on him in a car at a park in Lawrence County.

The student allegedly admitted to having intercourse and oral sex with the one-time teacher on multiple occasions.

“The district followed all compliance issues and followed through with everything we needed to do, and now, we’ll let the legal side do it’s work,” Hanson told the paper.

RELATED: A Louisiana substitute teacher is under investigation after a video of him defending saying the N-word goes viral

She faces charges in both counties.

Jastal, who serves as school resource officer, was tipped off about the relationship in April.

Barclay met a $25,000 bond and was released Sunday night. A hearing is scheduled for July 24.

Charges in Barry county, where the student’s home is located, were filed on Monday, and a warrant was issued for Barclay with a cash-only bond of $10,000.