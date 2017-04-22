A supermarket is recalling their hash browns for the most bizarre reason imaginable

Upscale supermarket Harris Teeter is recalling their frozen Southern Style Hash Browns for a reason that we guarantee you haven’t heard before — there are golfballs in the hashbrowns.

In a press release, the FDA stated that eating the products could pose a choking hazard. The statement named a number of states where the products have been found, including Delaware, South Carolina, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

McCain Foods USA, Inc, the company who manufactures the hashbrowns, has said that “we have full confidence that all appropriate steps are being taken to protect our consumers.” They also stated that they are working with all the supermarkets involved and with the Food & Drug Administration to identify the stores that might have the golfball-infused hashbrowns.





The faulty products were manufactured on Jan. 19, 2017, and the production code date is B170119 and can be found on the back of the packaging.