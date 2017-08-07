A suspect is still at large hours after a police officer was shot and killed in Missouri

A Missouri police officer was shot and killed late Sunday during a traffic stop, and the suspect is still at large.

According to KSHB and KMBC, Clinton police Officer Gary Michael, 37, stopped a “suspicious vehicle” for a possible registration violation at about 10:45 p.m. local time Sunday. The driver exited the vehicle, a Dodge Nitro, and opened fire at Michael, who shot back, police said. The suspect reportedly fled in the Nitro, which was found two blocks away.

Michael, who had worked for the Clinton Police Department less than a year, died in the shootout, KSHB reported.

Police said the suspect is still at large and is “armed and dangerous,” KMBC reported. Authorities did not know whether he was wounded.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has named Ian McCarthy, 39, of Clinton as a “person of interest” in the incident.