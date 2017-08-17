A suspected car thief who climbed a 100-foot crane while mocking police made a fatal misstep

A Los Angeles man suspected of stealing a SUV fell to his death on Wednesday after he climbed a 100-foot-high crate in hopes of evading police. His hours-long chase and standoff began around 3:50 p.m. when authorities began chasing the SUV. He was able to lose the police before he was spotted again sometime around 5:40 p.m., KABC reports.

The chase ended in Long Beach, where the suspect reportedly deserted the car and climbed a crane. While wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, he danced and taunted police — while standing hundreds of feet above the ground. Eventually, he shed his clothing and continued to dance on the 3-foot-wide beam.





Eventually, around 9:20 p.m., his luck ran out, and he plummeted to his death. Police said it’s not immediately clear whether the suspect jumped or fell, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Though his identity has not been released, he was described as being in 20s and having a criminal record.

San Bernardino police Lt. Mike Madden told the Long Beach Press-Telegram, on the subject of the stolen vehicle, “It was stolen from Mitsubishi of San Bernardino this morning around 10:30 a.m. … It is a new car. The suspect somehow got the key and just drove off in the car.”