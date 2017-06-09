A teacher is out of a job after her relationship with an ex-student was exposed, but was it illegal?

A former Ware County middle school teacher, Bonnie Ritch, has had her teaching certificate revoked, according to records from the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.

Ritch’s certification was revoked May 11 after the GPSC Board of Ethics ruled on May 13 that Ritch had an affair with a former student who recently graduated high school.

Ritch resigned from her middle school teaching position Feb. 22 after school system received information about an inappropriate relationship with a 19-year-old high school student.

RELATED: A teacher who had sex with a student half her age got a light sentence because she’s a mom now





The student provided the school system with a written statement confirming he had sex with the teacher at her home in February. The student provided copies of their text message conversations.

Records from the GPSC state that Ritch was approached on Feb. 22 by the school system with the student’s statements, where she then admitted to the relationship.

According to the records, Ritch said she was having problems in her personal life and asked for forgiveness.

The school system provided the GPSC with Ritch’s letter of resignation, dated Feb. 22.

The investigation records indicate that the matter was referred to local law enforcement, but there was no known criminal violation.