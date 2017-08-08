A teacher may have taken his own life after his alleged relationship with a student was exposed

A Wisconsin teacher accused of having had an inappropriate relationship with a student was found dead from an apparent suicide on Monday, according to police.

Christian Tomsey, who previously taught at Dominican High School, was fired from his position as a teacher after a graduate admitted to having a relationship with him back in 2009. Last week, the 39-year-old was arrested on potential charges of sexual assault of a student by school staff and possession of child pornography.

“Upon learning of the allegation, our administration immediately conducted a thorough investigation into the situation, which resulted in the termination of Mr. Tomsey’s employment,” school officials said in a letter notifying parents of both the allegations and Tomey’s “sudden death.”

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, the teacher’s passing is being investigated a possible suicide. An autopsy was reportedly scheduled for Tuesday. He was booked into jail, but officials declined to provide any additional details as the investigation is ongoing.

“This is a very difficult situation for everyone in the Dominican community and we are committed to providing the support needed for all our students and families,” the letter to parents continued. “I encourage each of you to pray for those impacted by this tragic situation and ask any parents, current students and alumni to contact me at any time questions or concerns.”

