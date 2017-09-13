A teacher pleads guilty to having a sexual relationship with a Swedish exchange student

An Arizona elementary school teacher pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor following his February arrest under suspicion he had a relationship with a 17-year-old foreign-exchange student from Sweden.

Joshua Schroder, 36, organized a foreign-exchange program while he was a faculty member at Rainbow Valley Elementary School in Buckeye, Ariz., where he had taught for 10 years.

The exchange student’s host family became suspicious and reported Schroeder to the Goodyear Police Department, the Arizona Republic reported.

Goodyear police records turned over to the courts show the Swedish exchange student’s host mother reported more than 600 text messages sent between the student and Schroder over the span of a month, the Arizona Republic reported.





The massive number of texts led the mother to surmise that the relationship had grown beyond what was appropriate between a minor exchange student and the coordinator of the program.

A friend of the exchange student had also become suspicious and reported the relationship to the police, court documents showed. Records show the friend said “that she had noticed Joshua texting the victim comments like ‘I love you,'” while also sending suggestive pictures.

Superintendent for the Liberty Elementary School District Andy Rogers said the exchange student was neither a current nor former student of the district. He also said in a February statement that the district would make a decision about Schroder’s employment after they learned more about the case, the newspaper reported.

Schroder is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12 for sentencing.