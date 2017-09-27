A teacher told two of her students they were “too dark-skinned” for a role in a play

In 2012, Pam Nikolai, who was a music teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, was issued a formal letter of reprimand from then-principal Todd Felhofer after a parent complained that Nikolai told two second-grade boys they couldn’t play the part of President Lincoln in a class skit because of their skin color. Instead, Nikolai gave the role to a student who was not in class at the time she asked for volunteers.

The newly released documents reveal the school district launched an investigation in February 2012 in response to Nikolai’s comments.

District officials interviewed eight students about the incident, according to the records. Five of those students, including the two boys involved, said they remembered Nikolai saying the boys couldn’t play the part because they were “too dark-skinned.”

One student recalled Nikolai saying, “The person playing Lincoln should be white.” Two students did not recall any such statement but remembered the two boys volunteering to play the part.

The records note that one of the boys who volunteered to play Lincoln was emotional during the interview with investigators and said Nikolai’s comment made him “kinda sad.”

The teacher denied the claim in an email to a school official, writing, “I contest any language in the letter that suggests I said or did anything to keep anyone from speaking the lines on the basis of race.”

In a written statement, Nikolai claimed she told one of the boys “You can’t” when he asked to read for the part of Lincoln because the period had ended and the students needed to collect their things and line up at the door. She said she was sorry if the student mistook her “haste to get class ready to go for something completely different.”

In Nikolai’s statement, she said that the class had been discussing historical accuracy and whether to keep the word “homely” in the script when referring to Lincoln. The related documents indicate that Nikolai suggested the students could have inferred something from that conversation to make them think she was referring to their skin color when she said “You can’t.”

The boy cast as Lincoln already was assigned to play the role but was absent that day, so she asked for a stand-in, Nikolai said in her letter.