A teen attempted to flee Walmart with two shopping carts full of diapers, but he never made it home

One of three shoplifters who tried to run from an Orange County, Fla., Walmart with two shopping carts loaded with diapers was shot by a customer in the parking lot and died at the hospital Saturday.

A customer fired several shots when one of the shoplifters apparently made a move like he was reaching for something. Nineteen-year-old Arthur Adams was hit and soon after keeled over at a gas station across the street. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.


The suspected thieves attempted to make a getaway after the shooting. They piled into a Nissan Rogue, but crashed into two vehicles in the parking lot while driving away. They eventually ended up at the gas station.

A second thief, a female juvenile, entered a local hospital a few hours after the shooting with a gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives identified her as one of the shoplifters.

The third suspect has not been identified. Police said there could possibly be a fourth suspect.

Frank Luna, Rare Contributor
