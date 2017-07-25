A teenager’s selflessness saved an elderly man from drowning after falling into murky waters

Nic Berry, 19, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. didn’t hesitate to rush into action when an elderly gentleman fell into a murky canal.

Berry was said to have been changing a customer’s car battery at an AutoZone when he heard the man screaming inside of the creek, reports the Daytona Beach News-Journal. Berry quickly prepared himself to enter the water and proceeded the pull the man to a dry bank about 100 feet away. Berry was only wearing his boxers, shoes and socks when he rescued the man.

The teen then called the police for help. A video recording of the 911 call was shared with the public:





The elderly gentleman was later revealed to be a 56-year-old man named Alex who was also a diabetic. He tripped and fell into the water while walking home from a hospital where his wife was admitted.

“I told him to have a happy day and not to fall into any more ponds,” Berry recalled.

Melody Moses, Berry’s mother, expressed great pride for her son’s heroic actions.

“He told me, ‘I guess I did my good deed for the year,'” she said. “That’s when I told him, ‘No, Nicholas, you did a good deed that not a lot of people would’ve done in a lifetime.'”

Berry braved all sorts of potential threats, such as dangerous snakes and alligators. His actions come only weeks after a video surfaced of teens laughing while a disabled man drowned.