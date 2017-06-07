A Texas boy died from a heartbreaking condition after swimming in shallow water

The family of Harris County four-year-old Frankie Delgado continues to mourn their son, who tragically died from a condition known as “dry drowning.”

Frankie’s father, Francisco, called police when his son stopped breathing, reports KHOU. Prior to the call, Frankie showed symptoms — vomiting, diarrhea — resembling a stomach bug.

Frankie later died at the hospital, where doctors determined that the cause was a condition known as “dry drowning,” usually affecting small children. He became a victim to the condition, which can manifest over hours or days, after inhaling water during a swimming trip with his family. The water was said to only be knee-deep.





The boy’s mother, Tara, said Frankie was “full of life” and “for four-years-old, he had a big heart.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.