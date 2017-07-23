A Texas man has undergone an amazing 230-pound transformation to join the U.S. Army

William Guinn Jr. of Abilene, Texas, has changed his life for the better and is living the dream following a family legacy.

Guinn Jr. made the decision in February 2016 to lose weight. At the time, he weighed 456 pounds. But after 14 months of working out and eating right, Guinn Jr. now weighs 230 pounds.

His goal was to be able to join the U.S. Army, and by July 2017 that goal was realized.





Guinn Jr. was sworn in to the Army on July 13 in Dallas.

Three months ago, Guinn Jr. posted about his incredible weight loss and achieving his goal.

When i first started losing wieght i was 456 pounds in 14 months without surgery or anything else. Just dieting, eating right, and gym 6 days a week and very active i manage to lose 211 pounds all thanks to planet fitness. I now 244 and feeling great. If that dosent make you fill good i just got in the military and about to go to basic after paper work in order hopefully. Thanks Brice Wayne Hailey and Xavier for all the knowledge and help getting me this far. It can be done and yes for those that didnt know i trying to go to military and will be a great start for my career and to push my self harder than ever before. I will graduate from basic and M.I.T and start my career. I do see a change.

The results speak for themselves:

Guinn Jr. has said that following in footsteps of his grandparents motivated him to join the military.

