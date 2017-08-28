A Texas reptile sanctuary with over 350 alligators has one very big problem

Gator Country, a Beaumont, Texas park that describes itself as the “Largest Alligator Adventure Park/Sanctuary in Southeast Texas,” has a very large problem. Floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey threaten to overwhelm the fences at the park. Gator Country owner Gary Saurage says “we’re less than a foot from [water] going over the fences,” adding that they were “certified, high fences,” but not high enough.

“I’ve never seen [the water] stay anywhere near this before. The staying power of this storm is just unbelievable,” he added.





And once the floodwaters are over the fence, Saurage says 350 alligators could be freed, according to KFDM. The park’s first priority was to contain their famous crocodiles, gators, venomous snakes and other dangerous animals.

They’ve got two “celebrity” alligators that have been securely locked up: Big Al, who is 84 years old and they say was once Texas’ largest alligator in captivity at 13′ 4″ and over 1000 pounds; and Big Tex, who Gator Country says is the “largest live-captured nuisance alligator” in the United States and is nearly fourteen feet long.

Saurage, who stocked Gator Country with twelve years of trapping and removing nuisance alligators, might see a life’s work virtually undone overnight.

Saurage says he’s never seen anything like the flooding Texas is enduring right now. And while his crew has tried to secure the park’s fences, he won’t promise anything, saying: