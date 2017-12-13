A Texas teacher is under arrest after investigators accuse her of having a sexual relationship with a teen she met while at church.





Nicole Marie-Faires Andrews, 31, allegedly met the underage youth while volunteering at The Church at Canyon Creek in Austin, TX. The former middle school teacher was charged with sexual assault and an improper relationship between an educator and student after it was revealed that she’d had an ongoing affair with an unnamed high school male, reports Fox News.

Andrews worked as an English teacher at a local middle school, before resigning on Nov. 6, according to school administrators. The teen she was allegedly involved with was not a student at her school nor did any of their illicit encounters take place on any school property, reports KXAN.

According to the Texas Education Agency, which monitors educational complaints, Andrews’ case is one of 68 cases of inappropriate relationships between teachers and minors — between September and November alone.

Monty Watson, the senior pastor of the church where Andrews was a youth administrator, said in a statement, “Our hearts go out to the victim and the family, and we ask for prayer for all involved. We are working with the authorities and fully cooperating with this investigation.”

If found guilty on charges, Andrews could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up $10,000, according state law.

