A trip to the Dollar Tree almost turned deadly after someone brought a pistol out in an argument

An Idaho woman was hospitalized Monday night when she was struck in the head with a pistol after an argument broke out at a Dollar Tree store, police said.

Two women began arguing inside the Dollar Tree store in Pocatello early Monday evening, the Idaho State Journal reported. The argument escalated and spilled outside the store, where one woman pulled out a pistol and struck the other woman on the head, police said.

The injured woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The pistol-wielding woman fled the scene, and police are still searching for her, the State Journal reported.



