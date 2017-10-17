A viral photo of men “roofing a house and respecting the flag” is making waves

A photo of three Maine roofers standing for the national anthem is going viral.

According to WKRG , Michelle Lyons Cossar posted the photo to Facebook on Saturday after she spotted the roofers, who were standing on top of a house, acknowledging the anthem before a football game between Old Town and Waterville high schools.





“Standing for the National Anthem at the Old Town Waterville football game today and from behind the stands we hear, ‘Hey, look! They aren’t kneeling.’ When I turn to see who said it, this is what I saw…three men roofing a house and respecting the flag,” she wrote.

The post has been shared hundreds of times and sparked headlines nationally amid ongoing protests by NFL players.

