A wanted sex offender is on the loose in Virginia, but he shouldn’t be hard to miss

According to the United States Marshals Service, Matthew Ezekial Stager, a 45-year-old sex offender, is wanted after failing to arrive at a halfway house. Although he has yet to be found, his extensive face tattoos surely make him hard to miss.

Stager was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor in North Carolina in 1999, requiring him to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. In 2012, he was arrested in Texas after failing to register. In 2013, he was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release.





Last week, Stager was granted a one-day furlough to travel to an Austin, Texas transitional home. However, he never boarded his scheduled flight, even though he signed a consent form acknowledging that he’d be charged with escape if he failed to arrive at the Austin Transitional House. He was last seen at the Richmond International Airport in Virginia and was charged with escape on February 3.

According to authorities, Stager is a known drug abuser with a shaky mental health status. He should be easily recognizable by his body tattoos, which cover his face and neck. Police say he goes by the aliases Moon Black and Jesse Crew, and he has no known transportation or family in Virginia. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-877-WANTED-2.

