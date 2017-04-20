A Washington man passed out drunk in a Wal-Mart bathroom — then the fire started

A drunken man with a lit cigarette passed out on the toilet in a Spanaway, Wash., Walmart bathroom and caught his underwear on fire Monday, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched to the store at 20307 Mountain Highway E. about 6:30 p.m. after fire alarms went off, Central Pierce spokesman Brian Levings said Wednesday.

They went to the store and found the bathroom filled with smoke.

As the man sat on the toilet, drawers down, he fell asleep, and ash from his cigarette fell between his legs and ignited his underwear, Levings said.





The man slept through all this, Levings added.

“One of our guys actually used a dry chemical extinguisher to put out his pants while they were on him,” Levings said.

That roused the man, who pulled a knife on the firefighters, Levings said.

“Our guys escorted him to the floor and began to tend to his injuries,” he said.

The man had burns to his legs and was taken to the hospital. He was released that night.