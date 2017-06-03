A water tower turned NSFW when workers didn’t bother to finish the job

SUSSEX, Wis. — Residents in one Wisconsin town were greeted with a surprise message on the municipal water tower Wednesday.

RELATED: Common decency became an afterthought when 100 people shared their favorite NSFW insults

Contractors painting the Sussex water tower with a new logo told WTMJ they ran into a venting issue that forced them to stop working.

The unfinished work left the water tower emblazoned with the word “sex” instead of the town’s name.

RELATED: These guys hijacked the Christmas spirit to send their NSFW request to the world





Once the paint is dry, workers plan to cover up the letters until they can finish the job, WTMJ reported.