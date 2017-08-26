A wealthy New York executive did the unthinkable to his family before taking his own life

Wealthy executive Steven Dym, 56, killed wife Loretta Dym, 50, and daughter Caroline, 18, before taking his own life in their Pound Ridge, New York, home.

State police did not release the cause of death, but they did report that the bodies were discovered by a housecleaner.

“That’s horrible,” said neighbor Peter Lusk, Jr. “It’s weird to happen around here. You don’t really hear about that.”

In 1992, Dym’s mother attacked her husband with a hatchet in the same house.





Prior to the deaths, Dym worked as a CEO of a property management company, and his wife was a vice president at Club Quarters Hotels. Their daughter was entering her senior year at Sacred Heart Greenwich. The family also has a son, William, who was starting his sophomore year at the University of Southern California at the time of the deaths.