A week after calling for a military coup, Sarah Silverman offers some advice on how to fight President Trump

Last week, comedienne Sarah Silverman had to retract some comments she made about the military rising up against President Donald Trump. Silverman has been an active supporter of the “Resistance,” or “Resist” movement, which uses social media to rail against President Trump and his political policies.

“WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE,” Silverman wrote on Twitter.





She would later walk back that statement, saying “FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence & last night I felt it hard.”

Shortly after the Senate voted to confirm new Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, TMZ caught up with Silverman to ask her what’s next.

“All you can do is [use] our vote and protest and see where we put our money…we’re not seen as citizens, we’re seen as consumers,” Silverman told TMZ’s cameras.

According to Silverman, she recently made a small move to do her part against money in politics.

“I took my money out of my bank and took it to a credit union,” she said. “Credit unions are not for profit, they are cooperative. They do everything a bank does…”

“Banks are for profit, they fund things like big oil, and GMO farming and stuff that I don’t believe in,” she added.