A Florida woman sustained significant injuries in an attempt to escape a cat that jumped into her vehicle.

The Associated Press reports that a woman in Cocoa was parked when a cat jumped in and began to attack her. The woman jumped out in the midst of reversing her vehicle in an effort to get away.





She unfortunately faced a second problem.

The woman was run over by the car as it rolled down the road. It also hit several parked vehicles down the street.

“It’s very unusual to have an animal leap into a car and bite somebody like this and then get run over by your own car. The car rolled into the street and did strike a parked vehicle as well,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Channing Taylor, according to News 6.

The woman, who suffered critical injuries, was seen being carried away by emergency services on a stretcher.

