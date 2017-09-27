A woman who went into labor at Target had some good luck

Tanya St. Preux got more than she bargained for on a recent trip to a Target in Gwinnet County, Ga. Instead of leaving with a cart of groceries and household goods, she left with a newborn baby boy.
Last month, while shopping at a Target in Buford, Ga., St. Preux unexpectedly went into labor. Luckily, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital labor and delivery nurse Caris Lockwood was out running errands at the same store, according to a Monday post on the Piedmont Healthcare Facebook page.
Lockwood jumped into action and safely delivered St. Preux’s 7-pound, 10-ounce baby boy at the store’s entrance, according to the hospital.
RELATED: A Texas mom couldn’t make it inside the hospital, so she delivered her baby boy the only way she could
“Caris was God-sent and amazing,” St. Preux said. “She was sweet and caring and exceeded everyone’s expectations. She went way over, far and beyond.”
WSB reported that Lockwood’s mother, Lisa Bozeman, commented on the Facebook post with praise for her daughter.
“So So proud of my daughter Caris Lockwood,” she wrote. “She has always had the most beautiful heart and loves people so well! And we are so blessed to know Tanya and that sweet baby!”