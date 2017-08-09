A WWII veteran recently became one of Baltimore’s oldest homicide victims

Waddell Tate, 97, a veteran who served in World War II, recently became one of Baltimore, Md.’s oldest homicide victims.

Tate was found in his home, killed by blunt force trauma, reports the Baltimore Sun. He was wearing his pajamas at the time of the attack. Investigators also discovered signs of forced entry at the house’s back door.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said that investigators are still searching for a motive. They are currently unaware if anything was stolen from Tate’s house.

“You’d think at 97, how much longer does he have to live?” wondered Sylvia Swann, 65, Tate’s daughter. “They took away his right to die on his own.”

“He still had life in him,” recalled longtime neighbor Louise Cuffie. “And he wanted to live.” Cuffie’s husband, Joseph Cuffie, helped one of Tate’s daughters search the house for him after he didn’t answer the phone.

Smith argued that “the entire community of Baltimore” needed to rally together to help find the person who took Tate’s life.

“Whatever they needed from him, they could have easily gotten. Easily. But they decided to take his life in a brutal way. We need answers and sadly we don’t have any,” he said, speaking on the lack of useful tips.

CBS Baltimore has provided anonymous contact information for anyone wishing to help Tate and his family find justice:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.