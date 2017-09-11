A young boy was hung from rope tied around his neck by teenagers, his family says

A New Hampshire boy was hospitalized after teenagers tried to hang him by the neck, according to his family, some of whom posted photos of the child’s wounds on Facebook to spread the word about the attack.

The child, 8, had to be flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after the August 28 incident, according to NH1.

“So my son is being flown to Dartmouth after a 14 year old kid decided to hang him from a tree,” she wrote in the original post, which has been hidden. “I don’t care if this was a so called accident or not. My son almost died because of some little shit teenage kids. Quincy is doing okay, just keep him in your prayers.”





The boy’s grandmother told the Valley News it was no accident. She says her grandson was playing with a group of older teenagers when they began throwing rocks at him and calling him racial slurs. She added that it only got worse from there, alleging that teens grabbed a rope from an old tire swing, draped it around his neck, and pushed him off a picnic table, where he hung.

“One boy said ‘Let’s do this,’ and then pushed him off the picnic table and hung him,” she told Valley News.

Other family members, including the victim’s uncle, are more reluctant to call it a hate crime at this point.

New Hampshire police are still investigating; while Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase would confirm that the department was investigating “an incident,” he would not give more detail than that, as the alleged victims and perpetrators are all under 18.

He did confirm that the alleged perpetrators were teenagers; Chase also said that the intention of obscuring names and other information is done in accordance with New Hampshire law.

His mother has vowed to get justice for the alleged assault and, in a Facebook post, said: “My only intentions of making Quincys [sic] story public is show this country that racism does in fact still exist. That it is still so alive that our children are living in a world of hate. Being exposed to all types of hatred.”