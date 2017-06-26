A young girl is missing after meeting a stranger from Facebook, and police are asking the public to help find her

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Florida teen who is missing and considered to be in danger.
She was last seen Saturday leaving her Palm Bay home, north of Vero Beach, wearing a green shirt and black jeans, and carrying a purple duffel bag.
She has blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 to 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-423-TIPS.
Missing Endangered Adult, Victoria Stites 19, left Palm Bay with a unk/male she meant on Facebook. Possibly traveling to Jamaica NY. Lt. B pic.twitter.com/kzR6tM944Z
— Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) June 25, 2017