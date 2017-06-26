Across the U.S.A.

A young girl is missing after meeting a stranger from Facebook, and police are asking the public to help find her

Article will continue after advertisement
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Florida teen who is missing and considered to be in danger.

She was last seen Saturday leaving her Palm Bay home, north of Vero Beach, wearing a green shirt and black jeans, and carrying a purple duffel bag.

She has blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 to 140 pounds.

RELATED: Missing Georgia girl believed to have been kidnapped by her best friend’s father

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-423-TIPS.


Palm Beach Post | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement