A young girl is missing after meeting a stranger from Facebook, and police are asking the public to help find her

She was last seen Saturday leaving her Palm Bay home, north of Vero Beach, wearing a green shirt and black jeans, and carrying a purple duffel bag.

She has blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 to 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-423-TIPS.



