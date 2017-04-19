Aaron Hernandez reportedly had a Bible verse scrawled across his forehead when he was found dead in his cell

TMZ Sports reports that former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez had a Bible verse written on his forehead when he was found hanged in his prison cell on Wednesday morning. According to reports from WBZ Boston, officials at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts discovered Hernandez with the verse John 3:16 scribbled above his eyes.

#BREAKING WBZ Iteam Exclusive: Hernandez found with bible verse John 3:16 written on forehead @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/ByptgVYmiT — Meagan Kolkmann (@MeaganKolkmann) April 19, 2017

The well-known passage reads, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” Prior to his criminal record, Hernandez had a reputation for being a devout Christian and would even read the Bible with his college football coach every morning during his college days.





It was initially believed that Hernandez had cut open his finger and wrote the verse on his forehead with his own blood. However, new reports from FOX 25 suggest that “John 3:16” was actually written on the former NFL star’s forehead with red marker, not blood. Furthermore, the Bible in his cell was reportedly left open to that verse.

BREAKING: Sources tell @fox25news #AaronHernandez cut his finger, wrote John 3:16 on his forehead. Bible in his cell was open to that verse. — Amanda Blomquist (@amandabnews) April 19, 2017

WBZ Boston also claims sources have told them that Hernandez may have smoked synthetic marijuana shortly before his death, which has been ruled a suicide despite speculation from some close to the former football player who believe he may have actually been murdered.

#BREAKING: Investigators looking at possibility Hernandez smoked synthetic marijuana before committing suicide in his cell #WBZ — Meagan Kolkmann (@MeaganKolkmann) April 19, 2017

