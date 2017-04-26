Aaron Hernandez reportedly once asked to share a cell with his rumored prison lover

According to reports, Aaron Hernandez once asked prison officials to allow him to share his two-person cell with his rumored prison lover Kyle Kennedy, 22.

“Aaron Hernandez had requested to the prison that my client, Kyle Kennedy, be his cellmate,” Lawrence Army Jr., managing partner of the Boston law firm Army & Roche, told the Daily Mail, adding that Kennedy wasn’t opposed to moving in with Hernandez. “If he was going to be in with someone else, why not Aaron Hernandez?”

Hernandez’s cell-mate request was initially approved, but prison authorities later decided that the former NFL star shouldn’t share a cell with another inmate. Kennedy is one of three people that Hernandez left a suicide note for before hanging himself last week.

After being convicted of killing Odin Lloyd in 2013, Hernandez was acquitted of a double murder charge just days before his death. His attorney has filed a motion to have the Lloyd conviction overturned, as Massachusetts law allows a conviction to be vacated if a person dies before exhausting all of their appeals.

While rumors of Hernandez’s prison lover have been swirling for some time now, his lawyer Jose Baez has maintained that “Rumors of a letter to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false.”

