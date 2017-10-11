Accused teen rapist offers an odd way to make amends with his victim

An 18-year-old suburban Boynton Beach man is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond after he allegedly raped his neighbor, according to an arrest report.

After the assault, Timothy Adam Walding asked the woman if he could make it up to her by doing some yardwork, the sheriff’s office report said.

Walding is facing three counts of sexual assault with a weapon and one count each of burglary and false imprisonment.

Walding allegedly raped the woman Friday after breaking into her home while she slept. The report said he put a knife to the woman’s throat and tied her hands to the bed before beginning the assault.

The woman told deputies that following the attacks, Walding remained in her home, talking with her. Walding, who was wearing a mask, insisted that the woman knew him, the report said. After some time, the victim realized Walding was her neighbor.