Police chief gives up Facebook “fight” over these religious messages and bible verses

The Police Department in Mounds, Oklahoma, posted to its official Facebook page Thursday that it will no longer use the account to share religious messages.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma sent city officials a letter last week asking them to stop due to multiple violations of the establishment clause of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Multiple posts on the page consist of Bible verses.
Police Chief Antonio Porter first responded by saying he wasn’t concerned about the ACLU and only wanted to spread words of encouragement.
A week later, a post on the Facebook page stated that in order to avoid any risk for the town, the daily Scriptures will now be posted on a private Facebook page.
The response I have received has convinced me that my message is important to many and worth sharing with others. However, I would never want to place my Town at risk for any claim or “fight,” and instead would rather focus on the positive that was intended. In order to avoid any argument about the purpose of what I am doing, future posts will be on the private citizens Facebook page known as MPD (Mounds Pastoring Devotionals).
