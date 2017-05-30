Additional details on Tiger Woods’ arrest are out and they don’t paint the legendary golfer in the best light

A police report for the recent DUI arrest of golf legend Tiger Woods indicates that police officers had a hard time getting a straight answer out of Tiger.

According to the reporting officer, Woods did extremely poorly on his field sobriety test, despite not registering any alcohol in his blood stream during multiple breathalyzer tests. This seems to corroborate Woods’ Sunday night claim that he had mistakingly misused prescription medication.

TMZ Sports reports that Woods “couldn’t do the one-leg stand or the nose touch.”





Officers noted in the report that Woods was as cooperative as possible during the altercation, given his altered state.

Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his black Mercedes early Sunday morning.