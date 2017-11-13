After a brutal stabbing at the Mall of America, authorities say they caught their man

Twenty-year-old suspect Mahad Abdiraham was arrested at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Sunday after an alleged robbery gone wrong led to two people being stabbed. Abdiraham’s mugshot shows his face heavily bruised, suggesting that there was a physical altercation during his arrest.

According to authorities, Abdiraham tried to steal personal belongings of two shoppers who were changing in the men’s fitting room, but the shoppers discovered Abdiraham during his theft attempt and fought him. Abdiraham was able to stab both shoppers before he was subdued by other people in the store, authorities said.

Twitter user Jolene Situma tweeted from the scene.

“Just lived through the scariest experience of my life. I heard someone screaming ‘He got me! He got me!’. I knew something was not right,” Situma wrote. “Some other shoppers ran towards the screaming, and someone (who I believe was the victim’s brother) yelled ‘911!’ I called the police and hid.”

Among the witnesses to the incident were a crowd of people waiting to visit Santa Claus.

Abdiraham is being held on two counts of first-degree assault. Police said the injuries to the two victims were not life-threatening.

Story developing