After a viewer called her pregnancy “disgusting,” this newswoman fired back

Laura Warren has been a newswoman for the past six years at WRDW in Augusta, Georgia. And for the past few months, she has been a pregnant newswoman. When she received the news, she was overjoyed and has been blogging about the pregnancy. And while a lot of her viewers are probably excited for the future mother, one particularly blunt viewer called in with a different opinion.

In the voicemail, which Laura uploaded to YouTube, the viewer said “please go to Target and buy some decent maternity clothes so you don’t walk around looking like you got a watermelon strapped under your too-tight outfit […] you’re getting to where you’re being disgusting on the TV.”





Laura fired black on her blog (Bump, Baby and Breaking News), with a post entitled “Sticks and Stones.” She wrote, “being pregnant is already one of the most emotional, insecure times of your life. Am I gaining too much weight? Am I gaining enough weight? Is my bump too high? Is my bump too low? Are these breakouts ever going to end?”

Add that already stressful situation to the hassle of being on the evening news. Laura explained, “throw yourself in front of a camera that adds 20 pounds every night, find clothes that not only fit, but also don’t make you look like a whale, and cake on enough hair and makeup products twice a day to moonlight as a Las Vegas showgirl, and you’ll understand where I’m coming from.”

She was upset at the call and went through the archives from the past week to see what she was wearing, what could possibly have driven this viewer to leave such a biting voicemail. Then she realized that bullies are real and come in all shapes and sizes and wondered how she could protect her future son from them; realizing she won’t always be able to.

Laura closed by declaring, “I’m just going to turn her negative energy into positive energy. I’m going to say as many nice things as I can to as many people as I can, and I’m going to do it in a dress that fits these beautiful new curves with my ‘watermelon’ stomach showing.”