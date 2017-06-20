After assaulting staff at a juvenile facility, three young criminals are on the loose in Florida

Authorities are still searching for three juvenile inmates who escaped Sunday night.
The inmates from a Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Jacksonville reportedly attacked staff members and took their keys, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.
The teens opened a secure door, jumped a fence and ran away. Investigators said this was a planned attack, JSO reported.
Deputies identified the missing inmates as Luther Davis, 16, Derek Browley, 16, and Justin Silva, 15.
Anyone who has any information on them or their whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.