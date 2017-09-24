Who President Trump chose to honor this NFL Sunday is absolutely no accident

It would appear that President Trump’s administration is choosing to react to NFL Sunday protests by dedicating the day to a different crowd.

The White House announced in a press release that Trump declared the first “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day” on Sept. 24.

“As we solemnly observe Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, we honor and extend our deepest gratitude to the families of military service members who gave their last full measure of devotion to our country,” the press release explained. “Gold Star families have paid the ultimate price for our Nation’s freedom with the life of their loved ones. Our grateful Nation grieves with them in their loss, but also shares their pride in the selfless service of their sons and daughters.”





The announcement came the same weekend Trump said that NFL players who knelt for the national anthem before games should be fired. Many both on and off the field responded to the president’s words with defiance.

Trump also tweeted over the weekend that Steph Curry was no longer invited to the White House, though Curry already said that he would not visit the White House with the Golden State Warriors. The Golden State Warriors responded by announcing that the team would not visit the White House at all on their trip to Washington, D.C., where mayor Muriel Bowser said that the team was still welcome to visit.

