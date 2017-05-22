After fighting for their lives, two Ohio children allegedly shot by their mother have passed away

Two Ohio children have died after their mother allegedly shot them in the head .

The Helton children, 8-year-old Khmorra and 6-year-old Kaiden, died Sunday night at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they had the bodies of the Helton children, but they would not release their times of death.



The children’s mother was arrested and has been in the Montgomery County Jail since the shooting, which occurred at about 10 a.m. Thursday at their Dayton home.

Helton is scheduled to appear in Dayton Municipal Court on Monday. She is charged with two counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault. It is unknown whether the charges will be increased now that the children have died.

Helton had faced previous allegations involving children before last week’s shootings. In March 2014, she was convicted of disorderly conduct in Montgomery County Juvenile Court, according to the county prosecutor’s office.

At the time of the shootings, an investigation was open and active against Helton by Montgomery County Children Services. John Sanders Sr. has lived in the 3800 block of Lori Sue Avenue — just a few houses down from the Helton home — for 45 years.

“From what I’ve seen and noticed, she and the kids got along fine,” Sanders said. “They were always out in the yard barbecuing, cleaning the car, going back and forth to school. I could see no problem whatsoever. I was very shocked to hear, and disturbed, as to what happened over there.”

Sanders, who has 13 grandchildren, said it saddened him to learn of Khmorra and Kaiden Helton’s deaths.