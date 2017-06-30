After he crashed into a pole, police needed to use a herculean amount of Narcan to revive this driver

Officials in Cleveland needed 10 doses of Narcan to resuscitate a man after he crashed into a pole in Cleveland overnight.

WKYC reported that Ohio Highway Patrol troopers administered four doses of Narcan to the man when they arrived at the scene of the crash, at Lorain Avenue and W. 44th Street. Cleveland EMS, which arrived at the scene a short time later, gave the man another six doses of Narcan.





Narcan is an opioid reversal drug used to treat overdose victims.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment and will get a citation, WKYC reported.