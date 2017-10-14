After intense backlash for its pro-Trump Facebook post, a restaurant’s future is up in the air

An Arizona restaurant was forced to close its doors indefinitely this week after its Facebook post in support of President Trump received a large amount of backlash from customers and community members.

Christopher Smith and Jay Warren, the owners of Cup it Up American Grill, shared a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page, which included a list of things they support and a list of things they do not.

“We believe in and support 100% in the following: OUR President,” the post began, with the support list also including: “Always Standing for the National Anthem,” repealing Obamacare, the U.S. military, God, and the Bill of Rights among others.





This was the viral FB post that Cup It Up American Grill posted & deleted after backlash. Restaurant is closed indefinitely. (prior tweet) pic.twitter.com/o4847nNNjF — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) October 10, 2017

The owners then made it clear they don’t support “those that DON’T respect our President, Armed Forces and First Responders, kneeling for the national anthem, Antifa, fake news, political correctness, global warming” and much more. Despite the president’s celebrity past as the host of “The Apprentice,” the owners also stated that they don’t support “celebrity ‘expert’ opinions” or “late night hosts getting political.”

The Facebook post quickly went viral, eliciting a plethora of angry, threatening phone calls — so many that several employees quit. The restaurant later apologized for the post and announced its indefinite closure in a statement, which read, “We have made a decision to close our doors indefinitely as of today, Monday, October 9, 2017. The safety of our employees, and our families is of great concern and is our #1 priority at this time. We would also like to extend a special thanks to our Military and First responders. Thank you all and God Bless.”

