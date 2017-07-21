After months of speculation, Sean Spicer is officially out of Trump’s White House

The New York Times reported Friday that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned.

The report states that Spicer resigned out of frustration with President Trump’s decision to appoint New York financier Anthony Scaramucci to the vacant position of communications director.

Because Spicer’s exit has been rumored for several months, analysts have looked to two potential replacements: Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee. Sanders first stood in for Spicer when he was summoned for Navy Reserve duty at the Pentagon.

Guilfoyle, one of the hosts of Fox News’ “The Five.” Her appointment would make her one of the most prominent conservative media star to be added to the Administration after Steve Bannon, founder of alt-right site Breitbart.