After one neighbor illegally painted parking spaces, the city punished the entire block

Residents of one Boston neighborhood are fed up after they say they were issued tickets for dozens of “fake parking spaces” spray painted on their street.

Twenty-nine spaces were counted, stretching two city blocks along Glendale Street in Dorchester. The person who did the painting could not be reached for comment.

“I thought the city came and put the lines in the street,” Aja Jones said after receiving a ticket.

Several persons said a fellow neighbor painted the spots himself last month to make the parking situation on their street a little more orderly.





They said that they didn’t mind what he did, but they were floored by the consequences that came to their front doors.

According to neighbors, they received $50 violation tickets from the city coding department for the illegally painted spots in front of their properties.

At first, many neighbors said that the small font on the tickets made it tough to read and make sense of. When they got through the comment section their confusion shifted to anger. RELATED: Truck driver fired for giving away plywood to desperate Floridians at a closed Home Depot

“I think this is intimidating, it’s bully like behavior by the city by the coding department to think that the response to that is to issue tickets to everyone,” said Linda Cruz, a landlord with property on the street.

Cruz said the city is pointing a finger at every homeowner with an illegally painted sign in front of their property.

“This is shameful. I’m not paying this $50,” she said.

Some of those who received a violation said they don’t even park out on the street.

“It’s ridiculous,” neighbor Antonio Tavares said. “He paints the street, and we have to pay. Why?”