After witnessing his father’s murder, police fear the worst for his missing teenage son

A 14-year-old male who witnessed the fatal shooting of his father in Riverside ran away from home days after the incident and he has not been seen since.

Sugarcreek Twp. police are looking for Jacob Caldwell, the son of Robert Caldwell, who was fatally shot the afternoon of Aug. 15 outside an office building at Linden Avenue and Woodman Drive.

Jacob is listed as an “endangered runaway” missing since Aug. 21 on Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s website.





The blond-haired, blue-eyed teenager, along with his two brothers, witnessed the fatal shooting. The suspect in the case, Sterling H. Roberts, 34, is in custody awaiting extradition from South Carolina, where he fled from Ohio authorities.

Sugarcreek Twp. Detective Lesley Stayer said they are concerned for Jacob’s welfare because he was a witness to his father’s slaying and it’s not known how he is processing that event.

Custody of Caldwell’s children was given to the grandparents, who reported that Jacob ran away Aug. 21.

Jacob’s mother, Tawnney Thomas, has raised $1,245 toward a $5,000 goal through an online fundraiser titled “Find Jacob and get boys home.”

Detective Stayer said Thomas lost custody of her children prior to the fatal shooting and she is not cooperating with their efforts to find Jacob.

This news organization is working to get in touch with the mother for comment.