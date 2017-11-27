Senator Al Franken (D-Minn.) continued his apology tour on Monday with an appearance before the Washington, D.C. media.

Al Franken: "This will not happen again going forward." pic.twitter.com/tz6wFaImg1 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 27, 2017

Franken has spoken to several Minnesota outlets and appeared on on camera on CBS in Minnesota on Monday morning.





In his Monday news conference, Franken continued to apologize for several inappropriate actions over the years. The former comedy writer and longtime senator maintained that he was not going to resign from office amid allegations that he had groped women in photos throughout his professional life.

RELATED: “What’s the f*****g point?”: John McCain thinks Hillary Clinton needs to “shut up”

Prior to his press conference, scores of staffers and tourists gathered to watch Franken speak.

“I let down the people of Minnesota, my colleagues, my staff, my supporters and everyone who has counted on me to be a champion for women. To all of you, I just wanted to again say ‘I’m sorry,'” Franken told the press. “I know there are no magic words I can say to regain your trust.”

Later in the press conference, Franken acknowledged that he has taken tens of thousands of photos with people in Minnesota, and did not remember any individual ones where he did something disrespectful. Despite that, Franken acknowledged that if women felt uncomfortable, then he was sorry and would do better.

“I hope that starting work today that I can start to [regain trust].”

Regaining trust was a common theme in Franken’s press conference. He repeated the phrase many times and continuously said he would try and learn from his mistakes.

Al Franken: "I have been trying to take responsibility by apologizing and by apologizing to the people I let down." pic.twitter.com/6TzgO1n8A1 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 27, 2017

“I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting, and I want to be someone who adds something to this conversation,” Franken said. “I hope that I can do that.”

Before he left the podium, Franken was asked whether there would be more women coming forward.

“If you had asked me two weeks ago would any woman come forward with an allegation like this … I would have said no,” Franken said, while not giving a definitive “no.”

“I cannot speculate. This has been a shock. It’s been extremely humbling. I am embarrassed. I feel ashamed.”