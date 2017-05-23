Alabama teacher turns herself in after being accused of having sexual contact with a student

An Alabama middle school teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly having an inappropriate sexual encounter with a high school student. Taylor Brooks Boyles, 27, turned herself into authorities after investigators received a tip that she had engaged in sexual misconduct with an 18-year-old male student at Lawrence County High School.

According to Sheriff Gene Mitchell, Boyles, a recently divorced math and social studies teacher at Moulton Middle School, was charged with engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student younger than 19. She was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and released shortly afterwards after posting a $10,000 bail.





Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith placed Boyles on administrative leave within two hours of being notified of the issue.

“Many lives will be negatively affected by these allegations. And this type of instance is bad for our system and education in general,” he said. “Our employees have worked extremely hard, and I don’t want this to overshadow their efforts.”

Smith noted that none of the alleged acts took placed on a Lawrence County school campus and that no students were ever in danger on school campus. Boyles faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

