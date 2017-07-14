All 16 service members who lost their lives in the military plane crash have been identified

On Friday, the United States Marines released the names of the 15 Marines and one Navy corpsman who were tragically killed in this week’s military plane crash.

In a procession on Friday, 16 white hearses carried the fallen Maj. Caine M. Goyette, Capt. Sean E. Elliott, Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins, Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson, Staff Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden, Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne, Sgt. Owen J. Lennon, Cpl. Daniel I. Baldassare, Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff, Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, Staff Sgt. William J. Kundrat, Sgt. Chad E. Jenson, Sgt. Talon R. Leach, Sgt. Joseph J. Murray, Sgt. Dietrich A. Schmieman and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan M. Lohrey to the Air National Guard Base in Jackson.





Nine of the Marines were from Marine Aerial Refueling and Transport Squadron VMGR 452 based out of Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York. The remaining six Marines and the Navy corpsman were from Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) based in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Two of them joined the Marines more than 23 years ago, with others have served for fewer than two years. All were highly decorated.

They were traveling from El Centro to Yuma, Arizona for pre-deployment training when their plane vanished from air traffic control and went down in Mississippi.

“On behalf of the Marine Corps Reserve, I extend my deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those who perished […] the Marines and sailor involved in this incident were among our finest,” Lt. Gen. Rex C. McMillian said in a statement. “They dedicated their lives to our core values of honor, courage and commitment. They will never be forgotten.”

