ALS warrior trolls the people who said he was dead in smile-worthy Twitter clip

On Monday morning, news began to circulate that Peter Frates, the man behind the Ice Bucket Challenge, had died.

News of Frates death, however, was premature.

The former college baseball player and advocate for ALS research was hospitalized, and is reportedly in poor health.

“Hello Team Frate Train, please keep our family and especially Pete in your prayers. Pete is back at MGH and battling this beast ALS like a Superhero. We feel your love and support and are so grateful. Prayer and love — the most powerful of medicines! Thank you!” the family wrote to Pete’s supporters on Facebook.





Hours after his death was announced, and then rescinded, Frates’ Twitter account posted a video of the young man.

in the words of my friend

— Pete Frates (@PeteFrates3) July 3, 2017

“In the words of my friend ed,” the video was captioned.

The video itself shows Pete lying in a hospital bed with a smile on his face as he listens to the song “Alive” by Pearl Jam.

In 2014, Frates’ “Ice Bucket Challenge,” went viral. The Ice Bucket Challenge saw millions of people dump a bucket of ice on their head and post videos online. As the videos went viral, awareness was raised for ALS research.