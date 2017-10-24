Americans are gathering to mark the election anniversary in the loudest way possible

It’s been almost a year since Donald Trump swooped in with the win and shook the political landscape. And from this upcoming event — and the commentary coming from the left leaning — it’s obvious that people aren’t over it.

Thousands are planning to follow Yoko Ono’s 2016 lead and yell their heads off — and it should be loud.

Dear Friends,

I would like to share this message with you as my response to @realDonaldTrump

love, yoko pic.twitter.com/s1BqfUgfLr — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) November 11, 2016

Nearly 10,000 people in New York, Philadelphia and other cities and have committed to attending “Scream helplessly at the sky on the anniversary of the election” events on Nov. 8 to mark their frustration on the anniversary of last year’s election.





This Philadelphia event announcement reads: “Let’s have a primal scream for the current state of our democracy! Gather together after work at Philadelphia’s City Hall, or just scream in solidarity from your own backyard.”

Johanna Schulman, a Cambridge activist who is one of the organizers for the recently-canceled Boston event, spoke with Newsweek about its purpose.

“This administration has attacked everything about what it means to be American,” she said. “Who wouldn’t feel helpless every day? Coming together reminds us that we are not alone, that we are part of an enormous community of activists who are motivated and angry, whose actions can make a difference.”

Of course, people are divided. One Facebook user wondered on an event page, “Wait, have people not been doing this everyday since the election already?” and another wrote on Twitter, “Liberals & feminists are absolutely pathetic. Trump’s your President until 2024! Triggered & brainwashed Bernie & Hillary liberals. Sad!”

Liberals & feminists are absolutely pathetic. Trump’s your President until 2024! Triggered & brainwashed Bernie & Hillary liberals. Sad! — Greg Aselbekian 🇺🇸 (@Gaselbekian) October 23, 2017

Since the election, there have been several protests against the current administration, but this method of simply venting frustrations is a switch from the usual. It will definitely be interesting to see the outcome of these events — if there’s meant to be one at all.

