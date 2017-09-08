Americans are trying to save Florida by pointing fans toward Hurricane Irma

Over 58,000 people have pledged to fight Hurricane Irma by placing fans outside in an effort to push the storm away from America.

“Everyone takes their fans outside and points them at Hurricane Irma to blow it away from us. Air compressors with a blow gun attachment also a plus, or anything else. Get creative. Date/time subject to change due to the unpredictable path it may take,” explained humorous Facebook event “Everybody Points Their Fans At The Hurricane To Blow It Away.” The event went viral as Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas prepare for or evacuate from one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic.





The Facebook event will continue for a week. Anyone who is interested in helping their neighbors in the southeast can also join one or more of the following Facebook events:

Several good samaritans have already stepped up and shared their efforts on social media: