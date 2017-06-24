An Alabama college student who said she was raped by a local businessman has taken her own life — here’s what we know

By all accounts, Megan Rondini was a stand-up girl. She was an honors student at the University of Alabama and earned a coveted spot in an MBA program for high achievers. Unfortunately, that all changed on July 1, 2015, when Rondini says she was raped by an influential businessman in Tuscaloosa.

A recent report by Buzzfeed outlines the night everything changed in a story that we’ve all heard before. She was at the bar with friends, and a well-dressed older man bought them a round of drinks. Rondini quickly lost her wits and came around in his Mercedes as he was driving her to his mansion.





Inside, the wealthy 34-year-old, identified as T.J. Bunn Jr., directed Rondini to his room. What happened inside the bedroom is conjecture, but Rondini later climbed out of the second story window, called a friend and took a gun from Bunn’s Mercedes. When her friend picked her up, Rondini said she hadn’t wanted to have sex, and they went to a hospital where she underwent a forensic exam.

When her friend picked her up, Rondini said she hadn’t wanted to have sex, and they went to a hospital where she underwent a forensic exam.

RELATED: The so-called “Cannibal Killer” cries that he “just wants to be a normal kid again”

The investigator decided that Rondini hadn’t been raped, or at least that there wasn’t enough to build a case on. Buzzfeed reports that under Alabama’s rape law, the victim has to “earnestly resist” their attacker. Rondini had not “kicked or hit Bunn.”

The investigator reportedly went a step further and built a case against Rondini. In the interview, where she had come to report a rape, he read her the Miranda rights — she had stolen a gun. Rondini said that she was scared, that the gun was for protection and admitted that she’d never be able to use it on a human being. When she decided to try a civil suit, she learned that the only way to get the charges against her dropped was to give up her case. When she visited a therapist at the University of Alabama, the therapist said she “knew the Bunn family” and “couldn’t help her.” Rondini eventually withdrew from the university.

RELATED: Chilling details have emerged about the man who tried to rape a real estate agent by luring her to a home

In February 2016, Rondini texted a friend, “When all is said and done, I wonder what I could’ve accomplished if one man didn’t completely rip everything away from me.” Two days after sending that message, she hanged herself.

Bunn works for his family’s business, ST Bunn Construction. After Rondini’s death, the case against Bunn finally made it to a grand jury. They decided not to prosecute him.

Bunn does not seem to have a presence on social media, and the website for ST Bunn Construction appears to have been taken down.